A Look At Gujarat Giants' Power-packed Coaching Staff For Women's Premier League 2023

After the Women's Premier League team rights were sold, all the teams now have started to prepare for the Women's Premier League. The Gujarat team, which comes under the Adani Group, has announced its coach and support staff. The Gujarat franchise was the most expensive franchise which was sold at a price of Rs 1,289 crore to Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd.

Racheal Haynes as the head coach, Mithali Raj as the mentor

The Adani group-owned franchise have now announced the names of its head coach and support staff. Former Australian women's team vice-captain Racheal Haynes has been named as the head coach of the Gujarat franchise whereas former India captain and opener Mithali Raj will be mentoring the team.

Baroda batsman Tushar Arothe has been appointed as the batting coach whereas Nooshin Al Khadeer who is also the head coach of the U19 Women's Team will be the bowling coach of the franchise. Gavan Twinning will be the franchise's fielding coach who has been in the coaching circuit in Australia for a while.

Reportedly the Women's Premier League can be played between March 4 and March 24 after the Women's T20 World Cup ends in late February. The WPL auction can happen in just over a week's time and with each team having a total amount of 12 crores.

With the U19 Women's T20 World Cup, many stars from the tournament can feature in the auction and also can be Team India's future stars in the coming future.