IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mohammad Siraj Strikes Yet Again

Both sides are coming on the back of thrilling wins in their last games. This is a crucial fixture for both teams as a win in this fixture will bolster their chances of making it to the playoffs

19:53 IST, October 21st 2020 Kolkata's top-order batsmen have no answers to Bangalore's new-ball bowlers Kolkata are 14/4 after 3.3 overs

19:46 IST, October 21st 2020 Kolkata in a spot of bother after Shubman Gill's wicket Kolkata are 3/3 after 2.2 overs

19:43 IST, October 21st 2020 A double-wicket maiden for Siraj Kolkata are 3/2 after 2 overs

19:40 IST, October 21st 2020 Nitish Rana is sent back for a golden duck Kolkata are reeling at 3/2 after 1.4 overs

19:39 IST, October 21st 2020 Siraj strikes in his very first over, outclasses Tripathi Kolkata are 3/1 after 1.3 overs

19:36 IST, October 21st 2020 Chris Morris keeps things tight in the opening over Kolkata are 3/0 after 1

19:21 IST, October 21st 2020 Bangalore look to do the double over Kolkata Stay Tuned as live-action gets underway

19:11 IST, October 21st 2020 Will AB de Villiers once again take the former champions by surprise like he had done during their previous encounter last week? AB de Villiers means serious business here 👀👀



How many runs for Mr 360 today?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/DXCaKSVTRb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020

19:08 IST, October 21st 2020 Here's the updated Playing XI of both sides for this high-octane reverse fixture clash between both sides Match 39. Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, R Tripathi, N Rana, T Banton, E Morgan, D Karthik, P Cummins, L Ferguson, K Yadav, P Krishna, V Chakravarthy https://t.co/f7jGBFPoEm #KKRvRCB #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020 Match 39. Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: D Padikkal, A Finch, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, GM Singh, C Morris, W Sundar, I Udana, M Siraj, N Saini, Y Chahal https://t.co/f7jGBFPoEm #KKRvRCB #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020

19:03 IST, October 21st 2020 Eoin Morgan wins the toss & Kolkata will be making the first use of the wicket The coin lands in Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan's favor and he has decided to bat first

