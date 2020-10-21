Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mohammad Siraj Strikes Yet Again

Both sides are coming on the back of thrilling wins in their last games. This is a crucial fixture for both teams as a win in this fixture will bolster their chances of making it to the playoffs

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

19:53 IST, October 21st 2020
Kolkata's top-order batsmen have no answers to Bangalore's new-ball bowlers

Kolkata are 14/4 after 3.3 overs

19:46 IST, October 21st 2020
Kolkata in a spot of bother after Shubman Gill's wicket

Kolkata are 3/3 after 2.2 overs

19:43 IST, October 21st 2020
A double-wicket maiden for Siraj

Kolkata are 3/2 after 2 overs

19:40 IST, October 21st 2020
Nitish Rana is sent back for a golden duck

Kolkata are reeling at 3/2 after 1.4 overs

19:39 IST, October 21st 2020
Siraj strikes in his very first over, outclasses Tripathi

Kolkata are 3/1 after 1.3 overs

19:36 IST, October 21st 2020
Chris Morris keeps things tight in the opening over

Kolkata are 3/0 after 1

19:21 IST, October 21st 2020
Bangalore look to do the double over Kolkata

Stay Tuned as live-action gets underway

19:11 IST, October 21st 2020
Will AB de Villiers once again take the former champions by surprise like he had done during their previous encounter last week?

 

19:08 IST, October 21st 2020
Here's the updated Playing XI of both sides for this high-octane reverse fixture clash between both sides

 

19:03 IST, October 21st 2020
Eoin Morgan wins the toss & Kolkata will be making the first use of the wicket

The coin lands in Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan's favor and he has decided to bat first

 

