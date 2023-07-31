England have managed to level the Ashes 2023 as they clinched a thrilling 49 runs victory over Australia. It was written in the stars as Stuart Broad took the last wicket to send the Oval crowd into a massive cheer. Australia claimed the 1st two matches while the Three Lions claimed the 3rd and 5th game of Ashes 2023. Australia have managed to retain the Ashes.

A fitting finale for Ashes as England edge Australia

An Ashes series that had pretty much everything ended with one last dramatic twist as England produced a stirring recovery in the final session to dismiss the Australians — who were chasing 384 to win the series — for 334 and earn a 49-run victory at The Oval.

It was Stuart Broad who finished off the visitors, removing Todd Murphy and Alex Carey to take his career tally of wickets to 604 — fourth on the all-time list. The 37-year-old pacer announced Saturday he would be retiring after this test and he got a perfect ending.

Let's have a look at how the cricketing world reacts:-

From being 2-0 down to drawing level, England's tenacity in this #Ashes series is a tribute to the beauty of Test cricket. The ability to rebound demonstrates the depth of character and the mental fortitude this format demands. Mother Nature might have denied us a series result,… pic.twitter.com/oOn9XgV6BC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 31, 2023

Congratulations to Australia and England on a fantastic series 👏🏻👏🏻 I guess the lesson here is there's no one way to play cricket. As long as you get the job done. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/mVEeqz60mv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 31, 2023

What an EPIC Ashes series. I love watching this England Test team play. Thank you for the entertainment 🙌🏻 #Ashes2023 — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 31, 2023

Had it not rained at Trend Bridge? What a wonderful Ashes we witnessed. 2-2 it is #TheAshes2023 — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) July 31, 2023

Bowling, batting, catching, controversy, tactics, emotions - Total entertainment, pura paisa wasool. Ashes nahi aag hai. Thanks England, Thanks Australia. #Ashes2023 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 31, 2023

Incredible display of cricket, nail-biting moments - the #Ashes 2023 had everything a cricket fan could ask for!



One of the most memorable Ashes ever. The comeback from England to make it 2-2 was phenomenal. Well played to both teams... you've given entertainment of the highest… — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 31, 2023

Congratulations to both the teams for making the #Ashes23 a box office amongst the cricket fans.



Terrific effort from England to come back from 0-2 down. 👏👏👏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 1, 2023

Incredible cricket .. 6 test matches in the Summer has been a fantastic site .. test cricket is the best form of the game .. keep it alive ..all those who don’t want to play would have surely wanted to be on the turf at oval .. rethink everyone and get this best format at its… — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 31, 2023

Fitting farewell for Broad

The Australians, who still haven’t won an Ashes series in England since 2001 but will return Down Under with the urn, lost their last seven wickets for 70 runs after looking good at 264-3, chasing 384 to win.

With two wickets still to get, England captain Ben Stokes turned to Broad one final time.

A number of balls slipped past the outside edge and Broad switched the bails at the non-striker's end for good luck. The very next ball, he got an edge off Todd Murphy with an absolute beauty of an outswinger.

One wicket left and of course it was Broad who took it. When Alex Carey edged behind, again to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, Broad wheeled away in celebration and was soon engulfed by his teammates. His wife, holding their baby, looked on from the balcony as did his father, Chris, a former England international.

“It was written in the stars he was going to take the last two wickets,” Stokes said, “with two left-handers at the crease.”

Broad is fourth on the all-time list of wicket-takers in tests, behind Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and his great friend, England pacer Jimmy Anderson, who — at 41 — says he will continue to play.

(With inputs from AP news)