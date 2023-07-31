'Disgraceful': Cricket World Fumes As England Gifted 'brand-spanking New' Ball By Umpires

The ongoing Ashes series has been rocked by a series of controversies. Australia have been the better team but England have shown their stride in the latter half of the series. The hosts did have a fantastic chance to level the series in the last Test in Manchester but rain has spoiled their party. The visitors are currently leading the series 2-1 and in the proceedings, they have also retained the Ashes.

3 things you need to know

England set up a target of 384 in the second innings

Australia have mostly dominated this five-match Ashes series

England now have failed to claim the Ashes since 2015

Did England bowlers get an undue advantage by the ball change in 5th Test?

A surprising decision to change the ball was taken by the umpires on the 5th day seemed to have done the hosts a big favour. David Warner and Usman Khawaja survived most of the onslaught by the England pacers as they didn't have any problems while facing the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

But in the 37th over, Usman Khawaja was hit on the helmet and it prompted the on-field umpires to call for a new ball as it appeared to have changed the shape of the ball. The new Duke ball started swinging and England bowlers have reaped a major benefit from it.

ENG vs AUS: The ball change incident attracted ire from cricket fraternity

The event invited criticism as a host of former players took the occasion to criticise the decision. Ricky Ponting said, “It certainly looks a lot newer than the one they changed from.

“Look at how much writing is on the side of that ball … that is a huge contrast to the conditions of the two Dukes balls.”

Former Australian cricketer Mark Taylor had his remarks. “It really pinged off the bat. It even sounds harder.”

Beware the 2nd newy #ashes — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) July 31, 2023

Callum Ferguson termed the event as disgraceful. While speaking on Channel 9 he said, “I think it is actually disgraceful they have allowed a ball this new into the game at the stage they did. It made it very difficult. Those two balls are so, so different. That’s almost a new ball. They might as well unwrapped a new one. I find it staggering they ended up with that ball.”

Former England batsman Mark Butcher said, "This ball change has made an enormous difference. The (new ball) looked brand-spanking new.”

Rain has delayed an outcome in the fourth and final Test and it would be difficult for Australia to get a result in their favour as things stand.