'There Won't Be Another Dhoni': Aakash Chopra & Sanjay Manjrekar Hail Veteran Cricketer

Commentators as well as cricket pundits Aakash Chopra came forward and hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cricket after the veteran stumper announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The legendary skipper shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement.

'Thank you MSD'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra posted an image of MS Dhoni raising his left hand up supposedly to apologize and then urged passionate cricket fans not to cry because it is over but to smile because it happened. He concluded by thanking the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper.

Don't Cry Because it's Over.

Smile Because It Happened.



Thank You, MSD🙏 pic.twitter.com/deBOyXlSlj — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2020



Meanwhile, Manjrekar, on the other hand, wrote that in this game, the fans have seen great captains that lead from the front and win on the big stage and that they have also seen tough Test batsmen, seen excellent keepers, seen great finishers and then asked whether they all have seen one person doing all of this.

The former Mumbai cricketer concluded by saying that one is unlikely to see that again and there won't be another Dhoni.

In this game, we have seen great captains that lead from the front & win on the big stage, seen tough Test batsmen, seen excellent keepers, seen great finishers, but one man doing all of this? Unlikely to see that again. There won’t be another Dhoni.#DhoniRetires — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 15, 2020



MS Dhoni hangs his boots

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

(Image Courtesy: AP)