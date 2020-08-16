'You Will Always Be My Captain': Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Message For MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli came forward and hailed his first captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cricket after the veteran stumper announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The legendary skipper shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement.

"Words fall short a lot of times in life and I think this is one of those moments. All I can say is for me you have always been the guy who has sat in the last seat of the bus. Not saying much but your presence and your aura saying a lot and for me, you have always been that guy and you will continue to be so.

We have shared a great camaraderie, friendship, understanding and that has happened because you have always played for the same goal, for the same reason which is to make the team win and it has been a pleasure playing alongside you and playing under you initially in my career and you have shown faith and belief in me which I will always be grateful for and I wish you the best in the next phase of your life- Lot of peace, lot of happiness and I have always said this and say it again, 'You will always be my captain'," said Indian skipper Virat Kohli in a video that was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.