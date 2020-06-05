Aakash Chopra Criticises Ex-Pak Cricketers For Claiming Ind-Pak WC 2019 Match Was Fixed

Aakash Chopra has come forward and criticised the Pakistani players for claiming that India had intentionally lost their 2019 World Cup 2019 group match against England as a result of which the hosts were alive in the competition whereas, the Men In Green's campaign came to an end. The ex-Pakistani cricketers including the likes of Waqar Younis, Abdul Razzaq, Mushtaq Ahmed have already said that India had lost their match on purpose. Meanwhile, Chopra has asked these Pak cricketers to have some shame.

'Have some shame': Aakash Chopra

While interacting on his official Youtube channel, 'Akash Vani', Aakash Chopra asked the former Pakistani cricketers to have some shame. He then lashed out former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis for giving a statement during the World Cup that India threw the match away on purpose despite him being the brand ambassador for the International Cricket Council (ICC).

At the same time, the former Test opener also mentioned that it is understandable if the partnership between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma didn’t make sense to Stokes or if he was confused by Dhoni’s approach towards the end. But he never said that India deliberately lost the match.

He had said this with reference to a book written by star English all-rounder when he had written that Mahendra Singh Dhoni had shown a 'lack of intent' during that 337-run chase against them at Edgbaston against the eventual world champions.

The ex-Delhi batsman also urged ICC to fine the former Pakistani cricketers for saying that India had deliberately lost their match against the reigning ODI world champions. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst further added that how could they even think like that as it was more important for India to top the group at that time. Furthermore, Chopra added that the Men In Blue only lost one game in the group stages and that happened to be that game against England.

'After India's loss to England': Mushtaq Ahmed

Mushtaq Ahmed reckons that India deliberately lost their World Cup 2019 group match against England that was played at Edgbaston. Earlier, former Pakistani cricketers Waqar Younis and Abdul Razzaq had come forward and said that India had lost the match to knock Pakistan out of the World Cup. However, Ahmed said he became sure about it after West Indies players had expressed their disbelief at the end of the contest.

During an interview with a Pakistani news channel, the former spinner went on to say that he was working with the West Indies squad at last year’s World Cup and after the Men In Blue had lost their match against the eventual World Cup winners, some of the star-studded West Indian players including the likes of Jason Holder, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell came forward and told him that India didn’t want to see Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals.

Coming back to the India-England contest, it was a must-win game for the hosts and a loss would have brought curtains down on their campaign while Pakistan would have qualified for the semi-finals.