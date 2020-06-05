Yuvraj Singh Regrets Casteist Slur On Chahal: 'I Was Misunderstood, Which Was Unwarranted'

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh issued an apology for making a casteist remark during a conversation with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on social media after an FIR was lodged against the cricketer.

Dalit activist and advocate Rajat Kalsan had filed a police complaint against former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh for using a 'casteist slur' to refer to his former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. After facing outrage on social media over the past few days, Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to express regret in making the statement and said that he has never believed in disparity on any basis.

READ | Hardik Pandya Reveals MS Dhoni's Silence Made Him Learn Biggest Lesson On India Debut

Yuvraj Singh's statement

"This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception" "I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regrets for the same. My love for India nad all its people is eternal"

READ | MS Dhoni Relaxes By Cuddling Pet Dogs In Adorable Video Posted By Sakshi Dhoni: Watch

FIR lodged against Yuvraj Singh

The complaint has been registered with Hisar police in Haryana. The incident took place back in April during a live session with Rohit Sharma. The incident has also enraged citizens across the country as they criticised the veteran cricketer for his remarks on social media. The complaint register alleges that the cricketer's remarks were intentional and degrades and defames the Dalit community. The complainant has also alleged that the remarks were meant to provoke the community in an attempt to create unrest hurting social sentiments of the country. "I request you to press appropriate charges against Yuvraj Singh and arrest him," the written complaint to Hisar police read.

Speaking to media, Hisar SP confirmed that the complaint has been received and stated that it has been forwarded to the DSP for further investigation.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar Was Keen On Ending Sourav Ganguly's Career In 1997: Report

Yuvraj Singh uses casteist slur

During a live interaction with Rohit Sharma back in April, which was hijacked by Yuzvendra Chahal as usual, Singh used a derogatory term to refer to the young gun. The incident was highlighted recently after videos of the part were circulated on social media. Following the wide circulation of videos, netizens also demanded an apology from Yuvraj Singh for his remark. Here is a video of the part from the live session:

We Respect you @YUVSTRONG12 and everyday as a good human as a great cricketer but what you have said is really not acceptable.

It's time for you to walk outside and apologize for this mistake.#à¤¯à¥à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤œ_à¤¸à¤¿à¤‚à¤¹_à¤®à¤¾à¤«à¥€_à¤®à¤¾à¤‚à¤—à¥‹ pic.twitter.com/XsCv1MxOkD — Ayushi Ambedkar (@ayushi_ambedkar) June 1, 2020

READ | Rohit Sharma Should Lead India In T20Is, Not Virat Kohli: Ajit Agarkar