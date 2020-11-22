Aakash Chopra Criticises Youngster Prithvi Shaw For A Casual Approach In Dream11 IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra has said that he was unhappy with youngster Prithvi Shaw's performance in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Shaw had blown hot and cold this season as he could only manage to amass 228 runs in 13 matches for Delhi who had an outstanding season as they made their first-ever final appearance since the inception of the marquee tournament in 2008.

'My way or the highway’: Aakash Chopra

“Prithvi Shaw started well, he was playing good shots and scoring runs but after that, it just went downhill and then just could not come back which is not a good thing. He is young but is an India player and you expect more consistency from him,” said Chopra while interacting in a video that was posted on his official YouTube channel.

The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added, “It is possible that the strike rate might be less one day but here it looked like his attitude was ‘my way or the highway’. He will hit and even if he gets out hitting, it does not matter and that he will not have a different gear even after getting dropped from the side."

Prithvi, who had led India to their record fourth ICC U-19 World Cup triumph in 2008 was not in the team's scheme of things after Qualifier 1 as he was benched for the second Qualifier against Hyderabad and the tournament decider against the title-holders Mumbai as an in-form middle-order batsman was promoted up the order as a pinch-hitter to open the batting for the Delhi-based franchise.

READ: Ian Chappell Says India Will Face A 'selection Dilemma' When Virat Kohli Departs

Delhi in Dream11 IPL 2020

The Shreyas Iyer-led side who had finished third last season were on a roll this year as they showcased a clinical performance on the field. They were also regarded as one of the firm favorites to win the showpiece event. Nonetheless, they did go on to suffer a few setbacks at the backend of the league phase.

Delhi beat Bangalore in their final group game to finish second in the points table and set up a clash against the mighty Mumbai in Qualifier 1 which they went on to lose by a mammoth 57 runs after being reduced to 0/3 in the second over during a stiff chase of 201.

Iyer & Co. then defeated the Orange Army in Qualifier 2 and looked to rewrite history against Rohit Sharma's brigade in the summit clash but it wasn't to be as the reigning champions made it a one-sided affair by registering a five-wicket win chasing 157.

In fact, Delhi could not get the better of the five-time champions even once in this year's tournament in all the four matches that the two sides had featured in ( Two league games + Playoff & Final).

READ: Aakash Chopra Wonders Whether Dinesh Karthik Had Really Relinquished His Kolkata Captaincy

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.