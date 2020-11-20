Aakash Chopra Explains Why Leggie Rashid Khan Was An Impactful Bowler In Dream11 IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra has recently revealed what made Rashid Khan a successful bowler in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Afghanistan leg-spinner had an excellent tournament as he managed to pick 20 scalps in all the 16 games that he got to feature in.

'People were trying to...': Aakash Chopra

While speaking on his official Youtube channel, Chopra went on to say that the young leggie was brilliant right from the starting to the end as he was bowling at one spot continuously.

At the same time, the former Indian Test opener also explained where the batsmen got it horribly wrong while picking him and how they completely ended up misjudging his deliveries.

“My theory was that he had come after playing less cricket, only played the CPL and the pitches in UAE were a little quicker and on such pitches, if you don’t read him from the hand, then you are late and cannot read him off the pitch", the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added. “People were trying to read him off the pitch but no one could do that, all the batsmen turned out to be illiterate when they batted against him. So, he was by far the Man of the Tournament Hyderabad,” he further added.

Hyderabad in Dream11 IPL 2020

The 2016 winners had a decent outing in this year's competition. They had finished the group stages at the third position after comprehensively getting the better of the title-holders Mumbai by 10 wickets. The former champions had managed 14 points in the same number of games thanks to a superior net run rate. The win over Mumbai knocked the two-time winners Kolkata out as Warner & Co. became the fourth and final team to seal a playoff berth.

The Orange Army then made easy work of southern rivals Bangalore in the Eliminator with a six-wicket win. Nonetheless, a batting collapse against Delhi in the second qualifier brought curtains down on what was a promising campaign as they had to be satisfied being the third-best side of the tournament.

