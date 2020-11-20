Aakash Chopra Urges Kolkata To Hand Over Captaincy Reigns To Youngster Shubman Gill

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Aakash Chopra has said that Kolkata should appoint young opener Shubman Gill as their captain after he had an outstanding season with the bat in Dream11 IPL 2020. The youngster had amassed 440 runs in 14 matches. This was his third season with the former champions in the cash-rich event.
“I am saying about Shubman Gill, that they should appoint him as their captain. They have to make the team for the next three years. I don’t feel they should make Eoin Morgan the captain. They shouldn’t make him the captain as he is an overseas player, they can play him if they want but they shouldn’t make him the captain", said Chopra while interacting on a video of his Facebook page.
At the same time, the former Delhi cricketer also added that Kolkata should build the team around Shubman Gill if they want to look ahead for the next three years just like how Delhi had done with Shreyas Iyer by giving him a strong coaching staff so that Gill gets the support, and after that over a period of time, he will graduate and mature into a captain.
The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi have been excellent in the last couple of seasons of the IPL. They had finished third in 2019 and were the runners-up of this year's tournament after going down to the title-holders Mumbai in a one-sided contest.
The two-time champions had blown hot and cold in the 13th edition of the marquee tournament. They did manage to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in two successive games but at the same time, also suffered bitter defeats at the hands of Bangalore in both their league games against the three-time finalists (by 82 runs & 8 wickets respectively).
In their final league match, they faced the 2008 champions Rajasthan in what was a virtual quarterfinal that they went on to win by a huge margin of 60 runs after which their playoff chances relied on the final match of the league stages between Mumbai and Hyderabad.
Unfortunately, lady luck did not smile on them as the Orange Army decimated Rohit Sharma & Co. by 10 wickets to secure a fifth straight playoff berth while Kolkata were left to lick their wounds after being knocked out. The Eoin Morgan-led side finished the tournament at the fifth position with 14 points from the same number of matches.
