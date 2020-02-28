Aakash Chopra Gives Scott Styris A Taste Of His Own Medicine Ahead Of The 2nd Test

Aakash Chopra has been making a tremendous impact in the commentary box as well as an analyst for the past few years. He also entertains the fans on social media with his comments which sometimes are out of the box l and also involves a great sense of humour as well. The stylish commentator does not shy away from giving it back whether it is the right reason or the wrong one and this time, it was Scott Styris on whom Chopra had taken a friendly dig.

READ: Battling cancer has put life in perspective: Sir Richard Hadlee

Virat Kohli lights up Twitter with Lasith Malinga assault in Ind-SL 2012 ODI; watch video

Chopra & Styris' social media banter

India will be locking horns against New Zealand in the second and final Test at Christchurch which gets underway on Saturday. The Virat Kohli-led side had suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and are now in a must-win situation. Meanwhile, Scott Styris reckons that it will be a walk in the park for Kane Williamson & Co. in the second one as well.

The former New Zealand all-rounder took to the micro-blogging site and asked the ex-Indian test opening batsman whether he would join him for a celebratory 2nd test victory drink.

Where are you @cricketaakash come join me for a celebratory 2nd test victory drink 😎😉 https://t.co/9boNpDTbOc — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) February 27, 2020

However, Aakash Chopra had a better plan in mind and asked Styris whether he would like to catch up for a drink at Lord’s for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship which will be played in June 2021. What stood here was that the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst had invited the former Kiwi player for the prestigious World Test Championship final which he believes will take place between India and Australia.

India are currently at the summit of the points table with 360 points from eight games while the Tim Paine-led Australia have 296 points from 10 matches. New Zealand, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot with 120 points in six matches.

Let’s catch up for a drink at Lord’s for the finals of WTC 🤗 #IndvAus https://t.co/2ywoaGNx1y — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 27, 2020

Winner Takes It All

As New Zealand have already drawn the first blood, Team India would settle for nothing less than a win when both the teams lock horns in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on February 29. It is a must-win contest for the top-ranked side as a stalemate or even a washout would mean that they end up losing the series. Meanwhile, the hosts would be looking to add insult to injury by coming out on top once again.

READ: Can't take any team lightly, will shift focus to semifinal after SL clash: Harmanpreet

READ: IPL could be given a miss by Indian cricketers suffering from burnout: Kapil Dev