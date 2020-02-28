Virat Kohli Lights Up Twitter With Lasith Malinga Assault In Ind-SL 2012 ODI; Watch Video

As Virat Kohli and co. try to wrap up a forgettable tour of New Zealand, Cricket Australia went back to 2012 when Virat Kohli announced himself to the world on February 28. Virat Kohli, who had already helped India lift its first World Cup in 28 years by then, dominated the entirety of 2012 and made five centuries in the year, where he scored 1026 ODI runs. One of his career's best ODI innings came in this year when he smashed Sri Lanka for an unbeaten 133* at Hobart in an India vs Sri Lanka 2012 ODI.

Virat Kohli Hobart century: Lasith Malinga gets smashed in India vs Sri Lanka 2012 ODI

The Virat Kohli Hobart century came in the 11th match of the India-Sri Lanka-Australia Tri-series and India needed 321 to win. What looked like a formidable total was turned into a mere formality when Virat Kohli came out all guns blazing and smashed the Lankans out of the park in what was a thrilling Virat Kohli Hobart century. In an attack which was led by Lasith Malinga, not a single bowler could get on top of the then 23-year-old Kohli. Smashing Lasith Malinga yorkers for fun, Kohli raced to his fifty and his hundred, winning India the match with a boundary in the India vs Sri Lanka 2012 ODI. India reached 321 in just 36.4 overs and Virat Kohli made 133*. Kohli's strike-rate was a staggering 154.65. Here are the highlights from the memorable Virat Kohli Throwback innings.

On this day eight years ago, Virat Kohli produced a truly absurd ODI knock in Hobart. One of the great highlights packages. pic.twitter.com/3n6IquzIhW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 28, 2020

Fans got nostalgic when they looked at the Virat Kohli Throwback innings and heaped praises on the Virat Kohli Hobart century.

Ahhhh this knock belong in annals of History...Hobart Diaries 😍 — G (@ThatWittyGal) February 28, 2020

We all witnessed a Masterclass Inning by @imVkohli eight years ago who taught #TeamIndia how to score in run-chase. That was the day I turned into a Fan. In my opinion this was the best ODI Century of #ViratKohli till date. No one can forget how he took on Malinga. #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/e7CDZFAG0p — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) February 28, 2020

What made this knock even more memorable was that India knew they had to win inside 40 overs to stay alive in the tri-series. One of the best knocks I’ve ever seen by Virat Kohli 👍👏 — Robbie Thornton (@RobbieThornton) February 28, 2020

India will take on New Zealand in the final Test of the NZ vs IND tour on Saturday, February 29.

