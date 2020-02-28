The Debate
Virat Kohli Lights Up Twitter With Lasith Malinga Assault In Ind-SL 2012 ODI; Watch Video

Cricket News

Virat Kohli smashed the Sri Lankan attack for an unbeaten 133 that helped India get to victory in just 36.4 overs. Have a look at the classic from 2012.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virat Kohli Hobart

As Virat Kohli and co. try to wrap up a forgettable tour of New Zealand, Cricket Australia went back to 2012 when Virat Kohli announced himself to the world on February 28. Virat Kohli, who had already helped India lift its first World Cup in 28 years by then, dominated the entirety of 2012 and made five centuries in the year, where he scored 1026 ODI runs. One of his career's best ODI innings came in this year when he smashed Sri Lanka for an unbeaten 133* at Hobart in an India vs Sri Lanka 2012 ODI.

ALSO READ | IPL: Mumbai Indians best playing XI Of 2010s Ft. Rohit Sharma, Lasith Malinga

Virat Kohli Hobart century: Lasith Malinga gets smashed in India vs Sri Lanka 2012 ODI

The Virat Kohli Hobart century came in the 11th match of the India-Sri Lanka-Australia Tri-series and India needed 321 to win. What looked like a formidable total was turned into a mere formality when Virat Kohli came out all guns blazing and smashed the Lankans out of the park in what was a thrilling Virat Kohli Hobart century. In an attack which was led by Lasith Malinga, not a single bowler could get on top of the then 23-year-old Kohli. Smashing Lasith Malinga yorkers for fun, Kohli raced to his fifty and his hundred, winning India the match with a boundary in the India vs Sri Lanka 2012 ODI. India reached 321 in just 36.4 overs and Virat Kohli made 133*. Kohli's strike-rate was a staggering 154.65. Here are the highlights from the memorable Virat Kohli Throwback innings.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli plays far better when riled up by or against opponents: Gautam Gambhir

Fans got nostalgic when they looked at the Virat Kohli Throwback innings and heaped praises on the Virat Kohli Hobart century.

India will take on New Zealand in the final Test of the NZ vs IND tour on Saturday, February 29.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Neil Wagner reveals fascinating trick to dismiss Virat Kohli and Steve Smith

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are equally my favourite cricketers: Satya Nadella

