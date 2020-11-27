Aakash Chopra Hails Hardik Pandya For Batting With Intent After India's Top-order Collapse

Aakash Chopra came forward and heaped praise on Hardik Pandya as he continues to anchor India's mammoth run chase against Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Pandya kept the visitors in the run chase when they were staring down the barrel at 101/4 in the 14th over as he added impetus to India's middle-order along with opener Shikhar Dhawan with a 128-run stand for the fifth-wicket.

'He has the game': Aakash Chopra

As Pandya registered a spectacular half-century off just 31 deliveries, Chopra came forward and lauded the 27-year-old for his never-say-die attitude when the chips were down by saying that the stylish all-rounder is showing that he has the game to play purely as a batsman.

31 ball 50. Hardik showing that he has the game to play purely as a batsman... #AUSvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 27, 2020

Pandya is still going strong at 90 and he will be expected to take his team past the finish line as India look to draw first blood. In fact, Men In Blue will have to pull off the second-highest chase in the history of ODIs if they have to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

READ: Michael Vaughan Calls Out India For 'defensive' Approach, Lauds Australia

Finch, Smith power the Aussies to 374/6

Earlier, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first. Both Finch and David Warner ensured a brisk start for the Aussies with a 156-run opening stand before the latter departed.

The captain was then joined by Steve Smith and both of them toyed around with the Indian bowling line-up. The duo added 108 runs for the third-wicket stand as Finch scored a fantastic century. At one point, it seemed that the Indian bowlers were staging a remarkable comeback as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. However, Smith ensured that he made them toil hard to get his wicket. He was eventually rewarded for it as he scored his 10th ODI century.

The number three batsman was dismissed in the final over for 105 but he had done his job as the five-time world champions finished their innings at 374/6 from their 50 overs.

