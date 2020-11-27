Michael Vaughan Calls Out India For 'defensive' Approach, Lauds Australia

Michael Vaughan has come forward and criticised the Indian team for their defensive approach on the field during the first innings of the first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Meanwhile, Vaughan heaped praise on the hosts by saying that they have been 'outstanding'.

'Body Language': Michael Vaughan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former English skipper wrote that India’s over rate is appalling and then termed Kohli & Co.'s body language as 'defensive'. Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit mentioned that India's fielding has been of his standard i.e. shocking (supposedly referring to his own fielding standards during his playing days). Things did not end there as he also went on to say that the visitors' bowling performance was 'ordinary'.

The ex-middle-order batsman concluded by saying that the Aaron Finch-led side on the other hand have been 'outstanding'.

India’s over rate is appalling ... !!! Body language defensive ... fielding is my standard (shocking) ... Bowling ordinary !!! Aussies on the other hand have been outstanding ... Long tour for India me thinks ... #AUSvIND @FoxCricket @cricbuzz !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 27, 2020

Can India pull off this mammoth run chase?

Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first. Both Finch and David Warner ensured a brisk start for the Aussies with a 156-run opening stand before the latter departed.

The captain was then joined by Steve Smith and both of them toyed around with the Indian bowling line-up. The duo added 108 runs for the third-wicket stand as Finch scored a fantastic century. At one point, it seemed that the Indian bowlers were staging a remarkable comeback as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. However, Smith ensured that he made them toil hard to get his wicket. He was eventually rewarded for it as he scored his 10th ODI century.

The number three batsman was dismissed in the final over for 105 but he had done his job as the five-time world champions finished their innings at 374/6 from their 50 overs.

In reply, India who had got to a solid start during their mammoth run chase suddenly found themselves in a spot of bother at 80/3 and then 101/4. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (63*) and explosive middle-order batsman Hardik Pandya (76*) have so far made amends for the visitors with a 112-run stand for the fifth-wicket stand.

The Men In Blue will have to pull off the second-highest chase in the history of ODIs if they have to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.



