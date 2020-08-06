Aakash Chopra Hails Shan Masood For His Organised Batting In 1st Test Against England

Aakash Chopra hailed Pakistani opener, Shan Masood, for his organised batting approach during the ongoing first Test match between England and Pakistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the visitors lost two early wickets including that of Ali himself who was plumb in front of the wicket off Chris Woakes without troubling the scorers. With Pak reeling at 43/2, batting sensation Babar Azam opener Shan Masood rebuilt the innings with a 96-run stand for the third wicket. Masood remained unbeaten on 46 while Babar continued his splendid run with the bat and showed that his rhythm was not affected due to the long break as he scored yet another half-century (69) as Pakistan finished Day 1 on 139/2.

What really impressed one and all here was that Masood had stood in the middle like a wall throughout the day's play in overcast conditions where he tackled the terrific trio of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and, Jofra Archer.

'Very organised': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Indian Test opener hailed the Pak opening batsman for being good and organised.

Shan Masood is good. Very organised. Like him 🙌 #EngvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 6, 2020

However, Day 2 did not start on a good note for the visitors as an in-form Babar Azam was dismissed on the very first over without troubling the scorers and that was a much-needed breakthrough for England. Masood then took matters into his own hands as he scored a brilliant half-century as Pakistan eye a stiff first innings total.

Shan Masood is currently unbeaten at 74 while the visitors have lost half their side after Asad Shafiq and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan were dismissed in quick succession.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

