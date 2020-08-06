Babar Azam Fails To Go Past Overnight Score Of 69, Falls In The 1st Over Of The Day: Watch

The England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series went underway on Wednesday, August 5 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Prior to the match, Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and opted to bat first. After an early wreckage (43-2) on Day 1 morning, Babar Azam arrived at the crease and scored an imperial 69* to take Pakistan’s score to 139-2 before the close of play. He formed a 96-run unbeaten stand with opener Shan Masood and the two batsmen successfully defied the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer in overcast conditions.

Watch back the highlights from a frustrating first day of our #raisethebat Test series against Pakistan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰



Full Highlights: https://t.co/pW95qp86iE pic.twitter.com/uQNfxeXNTe — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 6, 2020

England vs Pakistan 2020: James Anderson ends Babar Azam fifty-plus run knock

On Thursday, August 6, Pakistan resumed their first innings on their overnight score of 139-2. After a confident Babar Azam fifty-plus score, the right-handed batsman failed to trouble the scorekeepers on Day 2. The in-form batsman was sent packing back to the pavilion by James Anderson in the first over of the day itself. Babar Azam’s 69-run knock came from 106 deliveries and it comprised of 11 boundaries.

WICKET! Anderson strikes early - Babar (69) goes in the first over of the day, caught by Root at slip! Pakistan 139-3 #EngvPak #raisethebat



Watch now 👉 https://t.co/E1EJj1BlBB

Live blog 👉 https://t.co/awGuBtbDGm pic.twitter.com/auWWuu9IqM — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 6, 2020

Babar Azam nicked the ball to England captain Joe Root at first slip while attempting a cover drive. With his dismissal, James Anderson claimed his first wicket of the series and Pakistan were reduced to 139-3. The early shockwave enabled Asad Shafiq to arrive to the crease and form forces with Masood, who was still batting at 46* at the other end.

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the ENG vs PAK live in India by logging onto FanCode. The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Network, the ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The Day 2 of the England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test commenced on Thursday at 3:30 PM IST. At the time of publishing, the Pakistani batsmen reached 150-3 after 54 overs.

Image credits: Babar Azam’s image from PCB Twitter