Aakash Chopra Lashes Out At Jofra Archer For 'breaching Bio-secure Protocols'

Aakash Chopra has criticised Jofra Archer after he was found violating the team's bio-secure protocols as a result of which the fast bowler will miss the second test against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Barbados-born pacer's actions mean he will have to commence a five-day isolation period followed by two rounds of COVID-19 tests after which the self-isolation norm will be lifted. Archer, who faced criticism for not bowling at consistent speeds in the first Test, issued an apology for breaching the protocols and said that he was 'pained to miss the 2nd Test' and that he felt like he had let down both the teams. The West Indies team have also been apprised of the situation and are reportedly happy with the measures taken against Jofra Archer.

'Lack of responsibility': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra replying to the official statement that was posted by England Cricket which read that Archer will miss out on playing the 2nd Test match mentioned this is lack of responsibility towards your fellow players/officials/staff and also, towards the game of cricket (referring to the Barbadian pacer's actions).

Lack of Responsibility towards your fellow players/officials/staff and also, towards the game of cricket.



In the following tweet, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst said only one thing he knows is that the protocol must be the same for everyone and it was flouted by only one person (Jofra Archer).

Only thing I know is that it (the protocol) must be same for everyone. And only one person flouted it.

Jofra archer's statement after breaching protocols



“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” said Archer. “I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble. “It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”

A must-win match for England

After they were outplayed by a spirited West Indian team at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, this is a must-win match for England to stay alive in the three-match Test series as the hosts look to settle scores at the Old Trafford. England will be pumped up by the return of their regular Test skipper Joe Root who had missed the previous match as he was on paternity leave. Meanwhile, veteran pacer James Anderson and one of their ace pacers Mark Wood have been rested for this contest.

