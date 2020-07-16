Jofra Archer To Miss 2nd England-West Indies Test After 'breaching Bio-secure Protocols'

England speedster Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester after he was found violating the team's bio-secure protocols. The Barbados-born pacer's actions mean he will have to commence a five-day isolation period followed by two rounds of COVID-19 Tests after which the self-isolation norm will be lifted. Archer, who faced criticism for not bowling at consistent speeds in the first Test, issued an apology for breaching the protocols and said that he was 'pained to miss the 2nd Test' and that he felt like he had let down both the teams. The West Indies team have also been apprised of the situation and are reportedly happy with the measures taken against Jofra Archer.

READ | Dom Bess Believes His Accuracy & Consistency Is Perilous; Unfazed By Pressure On Him

Jofra archer's statement after breaching protocols

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” said Archer. “I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble. “It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”

READ | Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sweetly Reacts To His Throwback Picture With Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies defeat England in first Test after COVID

West Indies defeated England by four wickets at Rose Bowl, Southampton to go 1-0 up in the three-match Test series. With the win, the Jason Holder-led side also opened their account in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship points table. The recently concluded England vs West Indies first Test marked the return of international cricket after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus-induced sports shutdown.

West Indies’ four-wicket win over the Ben Stokes-led English side has taken them above South Africa and Bangladesh on the WTC points table. England continues to remain on the fourth spot, i.e. just below New Zealand. Bangladesh remains the only side to not register their opening points in the ongoing World Test Championship yet.

READ | Swann Picks India's Current Bowling Line-up To Dismiss Any Side Cheaply; Praises Broad

England Men's second Test Squad

Joe Root (captain), Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

READ | Sourav Ganguly In Home Quarantine After Brother Snehasish Ganguly Tests COVID-19 Positive

Image credits: AP