Aakash Chopra Opines Whether India-Australia T20I Series Will Take Place Down Under

Aakash Chopra has opined whether India and Australia will be locking horns in a bilateral T20I series Down Under. As per the original schedule, both sides were supposed to lock horns in a three-match T20I series in October this year that was a dress rehearsal for the ICC T20 World Cup in October-November. The marquee event was called off due to the ongoing gpandemic and has been rescheduled to 2021. As per reports, way before the event was called off, it was also mentioned that India will not tour Down Under twice in case the T20 World Cup does not take place.

At the same time, it has also not been confirmed whether the T20I series will be cancelled or will it be played after the four-match Test series in January.

It so happened that a passionate fan had asked Chopra 'What about the India-Australia T20I series if IPL is confirmed from September 19 to November 10?' to which he replied by playing it safe.

'That is not happening now': Aakash Chopra

"Look that series has been postponed. Nobody has talked about it but it has been postponed nonetheless because the IPL final will be played on November 10 and even if you reach (Australia) on 12,13,14 November you will have to be quarantined for 15 days and the Test matches will get underway on December 3 where the first Test will be played in Brisbane. So in that case either that Test match will have to be postponed which is possible even now if you want to play the warm-up game. However, you will not get to play any warm-up games during the quarantine period," said Chopra while interacting on his official Youtube channel. "So if you want to play the warm-up game then you need to push it before December 3 but if you wish to conduct the T20I series first then you will need to push it even further. Will that be possible? Will the T20I/ODI series be played after the end of those four-Test matches. It's all up in the air. But the T20I series that was originally scheduled to be played in the beginning that is not happening now", the cricketer-turned commentator-analyst added.

India Tour of Australia 2020

India will be touring Australia for a four-match Test series that gets underway on December 3. The first Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane. The second Test match at the Adelaide Oval will be a Day-Night affair while the last two matches will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground respectively.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed earlier this month that the bilateral series between these two sides will go on as planned as per the originally scheduled Future Tour Programmes (FTP).

