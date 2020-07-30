Matthew Wade Says The Indian Pace Attack Is Not As Effective As NZ Quickie Neil Wagner

Matthew Wade had revealed why the Indian pace attack is not as good as the New Zealand speedster Neil Wagner. Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and, Jasprit Bumrah are doing exceptionally well in red-ball cricket. Wagner who had made his international debut in 2012 represents New Zealand only in the longest format and has been a Test specialist for the Kiwis in the last few years. The left-arm seamer has 206 scalps in 48 matches.



'I don’t think it will be as effective': Matthew Wade

“I think we’ll see it a bit (from India) but I don’t think it will be as effective as Wagner. He’s done it for a long time now. To be honest, I’ve never faced a bowler who is so accurate at bowling bouncers,” Wade was quoted as saying on cricket.com.au.

Nonetheless, Wade did mention that India led by Virat Kohli are indeed a fierce team.

“They (India) are a fierce team. They’re as hard a team as I’ve ever played in terms of the way they compete. Led by Virat, you can see the way he goes about it on the field, you can see what it means to him and he drives all those guys, they jump on the back of him,” he added.

India Tour of Australia 2020

India will be touring Australia for a four-match Test series that gets underway on December 3. The first Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane. The second Test match at the Adelaide Oval will be a Day-Night affair while the last two matches will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground respectively.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed earlier this month that the bilateral series between these two sides will go on as planned as per the originally scheduled Future Tour Programmes (FTP).

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

(Image Courtesy: AP)