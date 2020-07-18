Aakash Chopra Picks Ben Stokes As The Top All-rounder In All Three Formats Of The Game

Aakash Chopra has picked Ben Stokes as the number one all-rounder in all three formats of the game. In the last one year, Stokes has made a tremendous impact for England whenever it mattered the most and when the team was in a spot of bother. He had anchored England's run chase with an unbeaten 84 when they were starring down the barrel at 86/4 against New Zealand in World Cup 2019 final at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's as the contest was tied and the hosts won their maiden World Cup due to a superior boundary count rule.

The New Zealand born cricketer then made it matter a couple of months later during the third Test against arch-rivals at Headingley in Ashes 2019 where he had scored a match-winning unbeaten 139. It was a must-win encounter for England to stay alive in the series. The five-match series was eventually tied.

'Number one all-rounder in the world': Aakash Chopra

"At this point in time, there is no doubt in my mind that Ben Stokes is the number one all-rounder in the world across all three formats. He has an average of 43 in Tests, 59 in ODIs over the last two years," Aakash Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

"He has a good bowling average across all formats as well, there is no doubt that Stokes is the number one all-rounder in the world across all formats," he added.

Ben Stokes achieves a new milestone in Test cricket

Ben Stokes has entered the elite list of players by scoring tenth career century in the second Test match against West Indies at Old Trafford. He became the fifth cricketer to score ten tons and scalp 150-plus wickets in the longest format of the game. Stokes had achieved this feat by the virtue of his stellar knock of 176 on Friday i.e. the second day of the ongoing contest.

Apart from Stokes, the list features four great all-rounders of the game -- former West Indies legend Garry Sobers, former England cricketer Ian Botham, former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri and ex-Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

