Ben Stokes Joins THIS Elite Club In Test Cricket After Ton In The 2nd Test; Read Here

Star English all-rounder Ben Stokes has entered the elite list of players by scoring tenth career century in the second Test match against West Indies at Old Trafford. He became the fifth cricketer to score ten tons and scalp 150-plus wickets in the longest format of the game. Stokes had achieved this feat by the virtue of his stellar knock of 176 on Friday i.e. the second day of the ongoing contest.

Apart from Stokes, the list features four great all-rounders of the game -- former West Indies legend Garry Sobers, former England cricketer Ian Botham, former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri and ex-Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

Coming back to the Test match, England have no choice but to win this one in order to stay alive in the three-match series.

Stokes, Sibley resurrect the English innings



Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision seemed to be spot on as Roston Chase picked up two scalps while Alzarri Joseph contributed with one wicket as the hosts were reduced to 81/3 as even skipper Joe Root (23) could not make much of an impact. Opener Dom Sibley and middle-order batsman Ben Stokes then took matters in their own hands and ensured that the visitors had no reason to celebrate any further as they added 260 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Both notched up brilliant centuries as the hosts were eyeing a huge first-innings total.

The play on Day 3 has been delayed due to rain and it remains to be seen when will the covers come off from the outfield. Meanwhile, the hosts will be gunning for quick wickets in the first session while the Windies will be eyeing a few solid batting partnerships as they look to register a series win.

