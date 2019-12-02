Aakash Chopra Picks His IPL 2020 Talent To Watch Out For And His First Name Is Virat

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently named Jharkhand cricketer Virat Singh as a player to watch out for in the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction. The IPL Auction is scheduled for December 19 and will see many Indian and foreign cricketers going under the hammer in a bid to secure spots in one of the eight franchises. Aakash Chopra picked Virat Singh because of his consistent performances in the ongoing Indian domestic season.

🚨ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2020 Player Contract extensions announced. 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers retained by the 8 franchises. #IPLAuction to be held on 19th December in Kolkata.



Details of Players Retained and Released - https://t.co/I0KsAgMCQt pic.twitter.com/W5uUcOFt7y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 15, 2019

Aakash Chopra picks his IPL 2020 talent to watch out for

While speaking to an Indian broadcaster, Chopra picked the left-handed batsman because of his recent performances in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Deodhar Trophy. The former cricketer cited that Virat Singh enjoyed a strike rate of over 100 during the Vijay Hazare tournament. Additionally, he also scored an unbeaten 76 against India B in the recently concluded Deodhar Trophy round-robin game.

Chopra also emphasized on his 80+ average in Deodhar Trophy 50-overs matches and backed his ability to do well in the T20 format as well. He added that most of the teams in IPL are looking for a solid middle-order hitter as it is a difficult position to bat at. Virat represented Jharkhand in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament after participating in the Vijay Hazare and Deodhar Trophy matches. The cricketer has played 40 List A and 56 T20 matches. The 22-year-old has a strike rate of 124.45 in the shortest format of the game and averages above 35 in both List A and T20 formats. Virat Singh has also played 23 first-class matches, scoring 965 runs at an average of 26.08.

