Aakash Chopra Praises India Star: 'Unfortunately, We Are Still Not Celebrating Him Enough'

Former Indian batsman turned commentator Aakash Chopra has praised Ravichandran Ashwin and has said that Ashwin is one of Team India's biggest match winners. Ravichandran Ashwin became the second-fastest player to reach 450 wickets in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Nagpur.

Ashwin also took 5/37 in the second innings and didn't allow any Australian batsman to settle at the crease. The Australian batting lineup was shattered in the second innings and the whole team was bundled out for a score of 91 runs.

Aakash said: 'One of the biggest match-winners.....'

Aakash Chopra on his YouTube praised Ashwin and said, "Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up 450 wickets and unfortunately, we are still not celebrating him enough. Just like Rohit Sharma the Test opener, similarly Ravichandran Ashwin the Test bowler. One of the biggest match-winners that India has ever produced. Kumble sahab and then Ravichandran Ashwin."

Many cricketing experts say that Ashwin's success in Test cricket is limited to these spin-friendly wickets to which Aakash Chopra quotes whenever the spinner bowls on these surfaces he completely outplays the other spinners.

Aakash said, "When you talk to a lot of cricketers, they say that these pitches are very bad, if you bowl here you will get wickets. Not everyone gets wickets. Four to five spinners play in a match, he still picks up the most wickets."

Aakash has also praised Ashwin's ability to pick up wickets against any batsman and in any conditions. Aakash said, "It means he knows how to pick up wickets and in different, different conditions as well. Any batter might come in front of him, he finds a way to pick up wickets. One thing has definitely changed, although you shouldn't compare eras, the defensive game of the batters has gone slightly down."

Aakash concluded his argument by saying that Ashwin cannot be denied success for his achievements. Aakash said, "The pitches are slightly helpful but the matches shouldn't end in two to two-and-a-half days on such pitches. These days all matches end, only a rare match goes to the fifth day. That is something that has changed but that should not take anything away or undermine what Ashwin is doing for Team India. I think he is a gun player."