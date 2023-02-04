'He Is Not The Future, But Present': Aakash Chopra Heaps Praise On Star Indian Opener

Shubman Gill has been in tremendous form in recent times and cemented his place in the Indian side. Gill scored a blistering 126 run knock against New Zealand in the third T20I in Ahmedabad and helped Team India post a mammoth score of 234 runs. Gill is also in the test side for the Australia series and can play in the first test.

Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra has commented on Gill's performance and feels that he is not the future but present of Indian cricket. Aakash gave these remarks on his YouTube channel.

Aakash said: 'He is the present of Indian cricket'

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel Aakash said, "We used to say that Shubman Gill is the future of Indian cricket, now we have started saying that he is the present of Indian cricket. His potential was seen when he went to play in the Under-19 World Cup. He started playing well and asked people to watch him because he has something special."

The former opener also added that he was in doubt when he was handed over the test cap in Australia but he proved everyone wrong. "When he made his Test debut, I was slightly fifty-fifty. I was thinking that the guy was making his debut at the Melbourne ground and how it would go. He batted very well there also and hasn't looked back thereafter. He has regularly played well. There will be a few ups and downs but he has been good", Aakash added.

Aakash also commented on Shubman's performances in recent matches and said that he has set an alight stage for other batsmen. Aakash said, "If we see the last one year, we can start from the IPL, because he batted very well there as well, but what he has done in the last three months is something else. He has struck a sequence of centuries. By doing all that, he has said that he is here to say."

Aakash also gave his remark on Shubman's timing and said that the batsman has the gift of timing.

"What is special in him? The first thing is that he has the gift of timing which a lot of other players don't have. Either you have it or you don't. This guy has it. After that, he is really pleasing on the eye, Aakash said.

"It is very difficult to say how, but some players look very good when they are playing. They are just elegance, poetry in motion. You never see him struggling. He is just total elegance and because of that, you get attracted towards it", Aakash added.