IPL 2020: 'David Warner Is Captain, Has A Point To Prove To Australia', Says Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has said that David Warner will have more responsibility when he leads the Sunrisers Hyderabad from the front in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway on September 19. The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE across three venues- Dubai, Sharjah, and, Abu Dhabi respectively.

While interacting on his official Youtube channel, Chopra went on to say that Warner gets stuck against spin when he plays Test cricket in the subcontinent but when he plays the shortest format, especially the IPL, he does not get out to spin and at the same time also decimates the fast bowling attack. The former Indian Test cricketer then mentioned that the southpaw makes the best use of the first 6 overs (Powerplay overs when fielders are inside the circle) and plays long innings as well.

“And now he is a captain, so he will have more responsibility and he has a point to prove as well. It is already decided that he can never become the Australian captain after the Sandpapergate scandal. So he is getting the captaincy here only and he will want to show that they have made a mistake and that he is still a very good captain,” the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

SRH in IPL 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping to add yet another feather in the cap by winning their second title in IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. SRH who will be led by the gutsy David Warner had won their maiden trophy in the 2016 edition and missed out in 2018 as they went down to CSK in a lop-sided final. The 'Orange Army' is staying at Ritz Carlton, Dubai.

SRH will kickstart their campaign against the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 21.

