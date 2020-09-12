Shoaib Akhtar Hails Virat Kohli For Shifting His Focus From Aggression To Discipline

Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on Virat Kohli for his transformation from an aggressive youngster to a disciplined personality. During the early days of his cricketing career, Virat was in the news for all the wrong reasons due to his aggressive nature. He was unhappy with a few fans after they had thrown tantrums at him at the Wankhede Stadium during IPL 2011. He then insulted the Australian crowd later that year after they had booed him while fielding. Things did not end there as Kohli was involved in a heated on-field exchange with his senior and former Indian team-mate Gautam Gambhir during an IPL 2013 match between RCB-KKR. The then vice-captain had also abused a senior journalist during World Cup 2015.

However, post-2015, the batting icon became a changed man and brought a new revolution in Indian Cricket especially with regards to fitness and work ethics.

'Virat Kohli has reached a whole new level': Shoaib Akhtar

While interacting on a YouTube Show Cricket Baaz, Akhtar went on to say that the current Indian skipper has reached a whole new level and then wondered who is behind the Kohli brand as the Delhi cricketer was nowhere to be seen in 2010 and 2011. Recalling Virat's early days in international cricket, the pace icon mentioned that the batting megastar was a brat like him, and all of a sudden, the system supported him, the management went around him and at the same time, even the number three batsman himself that there’s a lot of reputation at stake.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

RCB had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively, and has also finished as the wooden-spooners on numerous occasions as well. It remains to be seen whether a change in the venue can revive their fortunes as Bangalore's hunt for the elusive silverware continues.

The Bangalore franchise will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 21.

