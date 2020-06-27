Aakash Chopra Takes A Hilarious Dig At PCB For Messing Up Hafeez's COVID-19 Test Process

Aakash Chopra has taken a hilarious dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for making a mess of Mohammad Hafeez's COVID-19 test process. It had so happened that the board had confirmed earlier this week about seven players being tested positive for COVID-19 which had also included Hafeez as well. However, after getting himself tested privately, the veteran all-rounder had taken to social media and confirmed that he has been tested negative. Nonetheless, the middle-order batsman was once again tested positive in another round of tests conducted by his national cricket board.

'Positive, negative, positive': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra seemed to have had enough of PCB's comedy of errors as he made fun of the cricket board for the blunders committed by them. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst wrote that confusion is synonymous with Pakistan cricket, but this is taking it to a all-new level. Positive, negative, positive- all in 72 hours.

Arey yaar....confusion is synonymous with Pakistan cricket but this is taking it to an all-new level. Positive, negative, positive...all in 72 hours. #Covid19 https://t.co/DzYwTHqiuG — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 26, 2020

'Hafeez to undergo a third round of testing next week': PCB

PCB has revealed that the former captain along with five of his team-mates will be undergoing another test and if the result is negative, then they all be sent to England on a chartered plane.

As per reports, the six players including Hafeez who had tested negative will undergo a third round of testing next week and on returning negative, PCB will make arrangements for their departure for England series. Pakistan will be visiting England for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match One Day International series from July 30 to September 2, 2020.

Pakistan team to reach England on June 28

Despite Pakistan's 10 players testing COVID-19 positive, their tour of England is set to go ahead as the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that the Men in Green will arrive in the United Kingdom on June 28. The Pakistan team will begin their 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester soon after their arrival. With the second round of COVID-19 test results of the Pakistan team set to be announced on Saturday, the team will undergo another round of testing after landing in the UK. Meanwhile, the entire 30-man English squad has tested COVID-19 negative and have begun preparations.

After completing their 14-day isolation period, the Men in Green will move on to Derbyshire’s The Incora County Ground on Monday 13 July to accelerate their preparation ahead of the first Test, which will include two four-day internal warm-up matches. Only those players who test negative after arriving in England on Sunday will be allowed to proceed ahead with the squad. The behind-closed-doors schedule for these fixtures will be announced in due course.

