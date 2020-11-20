Glenn Maxwell Has New Idea To Stop In-form KL Rahul In Upcoming Series

Glenn Maxwell has come up with a very important message for his Australian team-mates ahead of the upcoming limited-overs against India that gets underway next Friday i.e. November 27. He has urged them to try and run KL Rahul out.

Maxwell had represented Punjab in the Dream11 IPL 2020 that was led by KL Rahul. Rahul had a dream run in the mega event as he ended up winning the Orange Cap for being the top-scorer (670 runs in 14 matches).

'Run him out': Glenn Maxwell

"He was a gun. We had a team meeting the other day and they came to me and asked how I thought we should get him out, and one of things I said was try and run him out," Cricket.com.au quoted Maxwell as saying. "So I think that's what we're going to try and do the whole way through the series, try and run him out and hope for the best. He's a great performer ... got a great temperament, great head on his shoulders and is extremely calm in pressure situations," he added.

READ: India Vs Australia: Tickets For 3 T20Is & 2 ODIs Sold Out, Confirms Cricket Australia

An important limited-overs series for India

Team India will be seen in action for the first time in almost nine months when they lock horns with the five-time world champions at the Sydney Cricket Ground next Friday. The Men In Blue had suffered a 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand earlier this year and they would be hoping to rediscover their rhythm in the 50-overs format by getting the better of the Aaron Finch-led side in their own backyard.

Coming to the T20Is, India would be hoping to repeat the heroics of the 2015/16 season where they had whitewashed the Aussies by a 3-0 margin. However, what is more, important here is that the 2007 World T20 champions will be hoping to start identifying the players who can be a part of the core team for next year's ICC T20 World Cup that they will be hosting in October-November.

As this is India's first-ever T20I series post-COVID-19 break, this is where they would be looking to strategize and plan as the race to the T20 cricket's showpiece event begins.

READ: 'With A Grain Of Salt': Glenn Maxwell Accepts Sehwag's Feedback Post IPL 2020 Debacle

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.