Aakash Chopra Reflects On How The NZ Test Series Differed From Other Overseas Series

Aakash Chopra after analyzing Team India's performance in the two-match Test series highlighted what exactly went wrong for them as a result of which the Virat Kohli-led team suffered a whitewash on Monday.

'This series was different': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra wrote that the Indian team under Virat Kohli competed in most Tests overseas but this series was different. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then went on to add that India only participated in this series as their batting and the inability to dismiss New Zealand's lower-middle order let the top-ranked Test side down.

India under Kohli competed in most Tests overseas....but this series was different. India only participated. Batting and the inability to dismiss NZ’s lower-order let India down. #NZvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 2, 2020

Even the fans were on the same page with the former Test opener but they had different opinions nonetheless. Here are some of them.

Sam Curran in England.



Kyle Jamieson in NZ.



Same story different series. — Animesh Singh (@animeshfrndss) March 2, 2020

Inability to dismissing Lower order is problem. We had lost lot of matches because of this. Against Eng also we lost couple of tests bcoz of that. — Jenisduraimani Jebaraj (@jenisduraimani) March 2, 2020

Because Kohli the batsman failed. In England & SA he scored many runs so we competed — Thank You Pant (@outside_waist) March 2, 2020

Just competing in overseas n winning a match here n there don't make you Greatest team to tour..winning series matters..or atleast draw a series..losing 4-1,2-1,2-0??..previous IND teams had great batsman not bowlers — Santhosh (@Santhos23557811) March 2, 2020

New Zealand win the series

India who had begun the day at 90/6 were bundled out for 124 thereby, setting a 132-run target for the Kiwis for a series win. New Zealand in reply, saw off the new ball well and batted with a fearless approach as Tom Latham (52) and Tom Latham (55) added 103 runs for the opening wicket. Even though India struck back with three quick wickets it was too late as a defeat was inevitable by that point. Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls completed the formalities as the hosts registered a comfortable seven-wicket win to win the series 2-0.

