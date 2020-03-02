The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Aakash Chopra Reflects On How The NZ Test Series Differed From Other Overseas Series

Cricket News

Aakash Chopra reflected on how India's Test series against New Zealand differed from other overseas series after a 0-2 whitewash on Monday. NZ won by 7 wickets

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra after analyzing Team India's performance in the two-match Test series highlighted what exactly went wrong for them as a result of which the Virat Kohli-led team suffered a whitewash on Monday.

'This series was different': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra wrote that the Indian team under Virat Kohli competed in most Tests overseas but this series was different. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then went on to add that India only participated in this series as their batting and the inability to dismiss New Zealand's lower-middle order let the top-ranked Test side down.

Even the fans were on the same page with the former Test opener but they had different opinions nonetheless. Here are some of them. 

READ: 'Come with better question': Virat Kohli fumes at reporter when asked about his aggression

READ: Another 50 runs would have made chase more challenging: Williamson

New Zealand win the series 

India who had begun the day at 90/6 were bundled out for 124 thereby, setting a 132-run target for the Kiwis for a series win. New Zealand in reply, saw off the new ball well and batted with a fearless approach as Tom Latham (52) and Tom Latham (55) added 103 runs for the opening wicket. Even though India struck back with three quick wickets it was too late as a defeat was inevitable by that point. Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls completed the formalities as the hosts registered a comfortable seven-wicket win to win the series 2-0. 

READ: SA vs AUS: Michael Clarke feels Steve Smith should NEVER captain Australia again

READ: Australia clinches semifinal spot with win over New Zealand

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP DENIES CONFLICT IN MVA
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER SERIES LOSS
ASHA DEVI ON PLEAS IN SC & HC
OWAISI: WHAT ABOUT ANURAG THAKUR?
BJP SLAMS SENA REVOKING COW SCHEME
RICKSHAW PULLER'S KIN UNTRACEABLE