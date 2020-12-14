Aaron Finch Forewarns Aussies About 'ruthless' Virat Kohli Ahead Of Adelaide Test

Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch feels a measured and balanced approach from the hosts will be required when they confront India captain Virat Kohli in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval that gets underway on Thursday. The 2015 World Cup winner reckons that if the Indian skipper is sledged too much, then he can be "ruthless" on the hosts.

'He can be ruthless': Aaron Finch

"I think the change is in the way he (Kohli) goes about it now. I think as a person he is probably a bit more relaxed out on the field and understands the tempo of the game," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Finch as saying. "I think there will be times when things boil over and when you have got strong characters on either team that's going to come to a head at some point. [But] there is a fine balance there, isn't there? You don't want him to get up and about in the contest. When he does, he can be ruthless on an opposition," he added.

The Australians had a tough time when they had tried to get under VK's skin during India's visit Down Under in the 2014/15 season. Kohli, who was handed Test captaincy for the first time showed ruthlessness with the bat and also gave it back verbally whenever the then-premier pacer Mitchell Johnson had a go at him throughout that series. 'Captain Fearless' finished the series with 692 runs.

Virat Kohli looks to sign off on a high

Kohli will only be making a solitary Test appearance after which he will be heading back to India to be with his better half Anushka Sharma as the couple is expecting their first child in January. The batting megastar has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Meanwhile, the batting megastar who has not hit a single century this will be hoping to make amends in the D/N Test and sign off on a high by breaching the three-figure mark this time around.

