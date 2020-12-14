Sachin Tendulkar Calls Out THIS ICC Rule Causing Imbalance Between Bat And Ball In Cricket

Cricketing action across the globe came to a standstill for a majority of the part in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The sport has finally resumed after the sabbatical, however; a lot of dynamics have changed because of it. It has become mandatory to adhere to certain norms in order to ensure the safety of the participating players. Sachin Tendulkar apparently is not a major fan of one such newly introduced rule.

Sachin Tendulkar unhappy with ICC's saliva ban

Shinning the ball has always been a method that bowlers have traditionally used for various decades now. The method has paid dividends, especially in red-ball cricket, where keeping one side of the ball shinier with sweat and saliva has aided the faster bowlers in generating reverse swing. The ICC had to restrict the fielding team from using their saliva onto the ball, considering the COVID-19 situation.

Speaking to ANI, India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar revealed his apprehensions regarding the new rule. He is of the opinion that a bowler is 60% dependent on saliva and 40% on sweat to shine the ball. With there being a ban on saliva, the former India player feels that it would practically make the bowlers handicapped.

Sachin Tendulkar feels it is like one instructs the batsman that he cannot score runs on the offside. The 47-year-old feels that there currently is no substitute for saliva, and hence, the new regulation is a major setback for the bowlers. The star cricketer also was confident of the Indian bowlers performing well in the upcoming India vs Australia 2020 Test series.

The Indian contingent has proven fast bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Despite their services, the Indian bowling performances were lackluster in the ODI series. There was a significant improvement in the shortest format. However, Sachin Tendulkar feels that Jasprit Bumrah and co. should focus on red-ball cricket for the time being. He opined that Test cricket is altogether a different format, and the Indian bowlers will bounce back.

India vs Australia 2020: India vs Australia pink ball Test

Post battling it out in six entertaining limited-overs contest, the two star-studded sides will lock horns in the much-awaited Test series. The opening match of the series will mark the first day and night Test between the two countries. The India vs Australia pink ball Test will be played at Adelaide Oval from December 17. The Indian team impressed in their second three-day tour game and looked ready for the four-match series.

The three-day pink-ball game between Australia A and India ends in a draw.



India 194 and 386/4d

Australia 108 and 307/4



📸📸 Courtesy: Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/vMZhk2WNuc — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2020

Image source: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram

