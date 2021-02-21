Aaron Finch Opens Up On Finding No Buyers At IPL 2021 Auction, Says 'it Wasn't Unexpected'

Opening up on his IPL 2021 snub, Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has remarked that 'it was not unexpected' for him. Finch, who is the only player to have played for the most number of franchises in IPL history, found no buyers at the IPL 2021 mini-auction held on February 18. The Australian skipper has said that he would prefer playing cricket but staying home might not be the 'worst thing' for him at the moment.

Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference ahead of the New Zealand series, Finch said, "It would've been nice to be playing again, it's an amazing competition to be a part of, but it wasn't unexpected that I didn't get picked up to be honest."

"I'd prefer to be playing cricket, but a little bit of time at home might not be the worst thing, having quite a full schedule since August when we left for the UK and a few times in quarantine and a lot of times in hubs and bubbles, I think just getting home and recharging the batteries might be nice. I know my wife's definitely looking forward to it," he added.

Finch's struggle continues

Playing for the RCB in 2020, Finch managed to make 12 appearances in the UAE, across which he scored only 268 runs at an average of 22.33. The Australian skipper was acquired by Kohli & Co. just before the 2020 IPL and was released into the pool right after the season following his slow scoring rate. Finch continued to struggle in the recently concluded Big Bash League as well. The batsman scored just 179 runs for Melbourne Renegades in 13 innings at an average of 13.76 in the tournament.

Hoping for some changes in his luck and form, Finch at the same press conference said that he is working to get a few technical things right. "I've been working on a few little technical things, trying to get a little bit less weight on my front foot. At times I can be a little bit flat-footed and my feet get planted and then I struggle to move again. I have my initial movement and then I get a little bit stuck," Finch elaborated.

"I've talked a lot and worked a fair bit with Andrew McDonald, who I go back to every time things don't seem quite right and he seems to sort it out pretty quick, so it's been nice to have a good chunk of training and focusing on a few little technical changes," he added. Finch will lead Australia in the 5-match T20 series against New Zealand next.

