IPL 2021 Auction: Gautam Gambhir Hails Chennai For Not Going All-out To Get Glenn Maxwell

Analysing Chennai Super King's performance at the IPL 2021 auctions, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir remarked that the MS Dhoni-led side had the best auction in the history of the cash-rich tournament. While it was expected that the Men in Yellow would opt for a complete revamp after the dismal show in IPL 2020, CSK instead opted to retain their group and remained rather silent at the auctions in Chennai. Reviewing the same, Gambhir stated that CSK had got the players that it needed and can also win them the tournament.

“Where is the revamp? Probably other teams needed to have more revamp than the CSK. It was the worst season they had, as everyone was talking about because they couldn’t qualify for the playoffs. But they go into the auction and buy 3 players, and sit happily, in what I think is the best auction they have had till now, as compared to the other side. This is how you build a side, this is how you build a legacy over a long period of time,” Gautam Gambhir told Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Gambhir also lauded the franchise for not going all out on Glenn Maxwell and rather roping in K Gowtham and Moeen Ali at the same price. The former Indian opener said that it was not about paying huge money but picking those who can add value to the squad.

"They initially went really hard for Glenn Maxwell, but later in that same price, they have got K Gowtham and Moeen Ali. So when you can get two players at the price of one. I know people may say that they have only bought 3 players till now, but for me, this is the best auction that CSK have had... Both Moeen and Gowtham can deliver and actually win them the tournament as well. Both are great options for CSK,” added Gautam Gambhir.

CSK acquires Ali, Pujara

After having had a dismal performance in the IPL 2020, CSK looked to strengthen their middle-order as they roped in Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham at the IPL 2021 auctions on Thursday. Gowtham also became the most expensive uncapped Indian player at the auctions. Meanwhile, England's all-rounder Moeen Ali, who put up his stellar batting and bowling skills on display in the second Test against India was acquired by the Men in Yellow for Rs 7 crores.

Dhoni & Co. also acquired India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara at his base price of Rs 50 lakhs. Pujara, who is a mainstay in Team India's Test squad, last played in the IPL back 2014 for Kings XI Punjab. During 2014 season, he had opened the innings for the Punjab franchise alongside Virender Sehwag and failed to make an impact as he scored only 125 runs off the first six matches.

Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player

South African all-rounder Chris Morris smashed all records on Thursday as he went under the hammer. The Proteas power-hitter, who played a T20 international back in 2019 and represented RCB in the IPL 2020, became the most expensive buy in the history of IPL as Rajasthan Royals acquired him for Rs 16.25 crore. His base price was set at Rs 75 lacs. Morris dethroned Yuvraj Singh and Australian quick Pat Cummins to become the most expensive purchase in the history of the tournament.

