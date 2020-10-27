AB De Villiers Backs Out From The Upcoming Edition Of BBL, Here's The Reason

Batting sensation Abraham Benjamin de Villiers who has set the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 on fire with his batting pyrotechnics has decided to pull out from the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) as the former Proteas skipper and his better half Danielle de Villiers are expecting the birth of their third child.

This was officially confirmed by ABD's BBL franchise Brisbane Heat on their official Twitter handle.

AB de Villiers backs out from BBL

"The Heat were great to us last season and I am very open to returning to the club in the future. The team did not get the results we were hoping for and I consider there is some unfinished business to deal with," de Villiers said in a post shared by the 2012/13 champions. "We are expecting our latest child very soon and with a young, growing family and the uncertainty around travel and conditions due to COVID-19, we reluctantly decided it was not going to be this season," he added. "The main one, aside from the challenges presented by COVID-19 and international travel, is that AB and his wife Danielle are expecting their third child very soon. Naturally, we are very pleased for them and know that the next few months will be a very special time for all," Mr. 360 further added.

Read the tweet here:

ABD's BBL career

AB de Villiers had made his BBL debut in the 2019/20 season for Brisbane Heat. He amassed 146 runs in six matches that he had featured in at a strike rate of 140.38 and an average of 24.33. ABD's highest individual score in that season was 71.

Nonetheless, the Heat had a forgettable season as they finished at the seventh position. Sydney Sixers won their second title by getting the better of the Melbourne Stars in the tournament decider.

READ: Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad Vs Delhi Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Dubai Weather Forecast

AB de Villiers in Dream11 IPL 2020

ABD is having an excellent run in the 13th edition of the marquee tournament where he has so far managed 324 runs in 11 matches for Bangalore. The Virat Kohli-led side are at the third spot in the points table with 14 points in their tally despite a loss at the hands of southern rivals Chennai on Sunday.

The three-time finalists will next be seen in action against the title-holders Mumbai at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

READ: Feels Surreal, Says Varun Chakravarthy On His Surprise India Call-up

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.