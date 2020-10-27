Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad Vs Delhi Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Dubai Weather Forecast

The Match 47 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Hyderabad locking horns with Delhi on Tuesday, October 27 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Hyderabad vs Delhi live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back of defeats in their last games. While Delhi were thrashed by Kolkata by 59 runs, Hyderabad lost to Punjab by 12 runs.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill does a Virat Kohli, achieves unique Dream11 IPL 'individual season double'

This fixture is important both the sides as a win here for Delhi means they would become the first team to qualify for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. On the other hand, this is a must-win game for Hyderabad as a loss in this contest will pretty much put an end to their chances of making it to the final four. Ahead of Tuesday's fixture, here is a look at the Hyderabad vs Delhi weather forecast, Hyderabad vs Delhi pitch report and details for the Hyderabad vs Delhi live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Hyderabad vs Delhi weather forecast

The weather during the Hyderabad-Delhi match will be pleasant. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Dubai is expected to be around 30°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages 28°C at around 11:00 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 40-57%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Hyderabad vs Delhi match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Warner and co. unlikely to make playoffs after Punjab and Rajasthan wins

Hyderabad vs Delhi pitch report

The Dubai wicket has been favourable to the team batting first in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the twenty matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on eleven occasions while three games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue have won six matches. The key for batsmen will be to carefully play the new ball and shift gears once they get settled at the crease.

The average first innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 171. The team bowling first should look to use the new ball effectively as there is swing initially. The last few games saw the pitch getting better for batting as the game progressed. According to our pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to field first, assess the conditions, restrict the opposition to a low total and then chase it down.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 has been Rohit Sharma's worst season in the competition ever?

Hyderabad vs Delhi live scores and live streaming in India

For the Hyderabad vs Delhi live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, October 27. For Hyderabad vs Delhi live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Hyderabad vs Delhi live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Shami reaches 20-wicket landmark in Dream11 IPL 2020 vs Kolkata; watch video

SOURCE: HYDERABAD TWITTER

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.