AB De Villiers Lauds Virat Kohli For 166-run Knock; Dinesh Karthik Gives Interesting Reply

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli once again showcased his class on January 15 in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka by smacking his third century in four matches. The 34-year-old scored a staggering 166 runs off just 110 deliveries, an inning that included 13 fours and eight sixes.

Following Kohli's magnificent knock with the bat, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers took to social media and praised him. The South African's post also received an interesting reply from Dinesh Karthik, who mentioned a unique name for Kohli's performances.

De Villiers & Karthik comment on Kohli's performances

After AB de Villiers took to his official Twitter handle and simply stated that Virat Kohli is a player who is at another level, Dinesh Karthik replied to the South African's post by stating that this high level of performance is known as 'VERA level.' Karthik added that if De Villiers wanted to know more about this term, he could ask Kohli himself.

Virat Kohli! Different level💪 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 16, 2023

Ita called VERA level . Ask @imVkohli n he will tell you 😉



See you in @IPL https://t.co/cQtpPRLg30 — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 16, 2023

As for Kohli, he believes that most of his recent contributions can be attributed to the mindset he has currently. Speaking about the same in his post-match presentation after receiving the man of the series award, the 34-year-old said, "I have no idea (about the MoS awards won). For me, it is just a byproduct of the intent I have, the mindset that I play with. Mindset is always to help the team win, and bat for as long as possible and if you do that, you end up making a difference. I have always played for the right reasons, helping the team as much as possible. It is just intent, playing for the right reasons."

Kohli then went on to credit his long break for his change in mindset by adding, "Ever since I came back from the long break, I have been feeling good. I do not have that desperation to get to a milestone. I am just enjoying my batting, being in a space where I can relax. Today as well, I was just happy to be out there batting. I am in a nice space right now and want this to continue."