'They've Given Us World Class Practice': Virat Kohli & Gill Laud Throwdown Specialists

Star Team India batsmen Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill did not forget the contribution made by the throwdown specialists in the nets after each smacked a century against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI on Sunday. Kohli explained how the three throwdown specialists played a key role in helping him improve his batting over the years, while Gill also thanked them for their effort.

'A lot of credit goes to these guys': Kohli lauds throwdown specialists

While speaking in a conversation on bcci.tv, Virat Kohli said, "All three of them have given us world-class practice every time we play. They challenge us in the nets like anyone. 145 or 150 kmph pace bowlers. They always try to get us out and make sure that they test us regularly."

Speaking of how these training sessions have improved him as a batsman, the 34-year-old added, "At times, it feels very intense. For me, that has been the difference in my career to be very honest. From where I was as a cricketer before I started getting this kind of practice to where I am today. A lot of credit has to go to these guys, who have given us practice regularly and their contribution has been unbelievable."

Kohli thanked the throwdown specialists for their contributions after playing another outstanding knock with the bat. He smacked 166 runs off just 110 deliveries, an inning that included 13 fours and a whopping eight sixes. His contribution alongside Shubman Gill's, who also brought up his hundred, helped Team India register a record 317-run win over Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI on January 15.

Similarly to Kohli, Gill also thanked the throwdown specialists for all the efforts they put in behind the scenes. "These three combined would have had 1200 to 1500 wickets. They prepare us for all kinds of conditions heading into the match," said the Team India opening batsman.

After winning the ODI series against Sri Lanka 3-0, Team India will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series. The first India vs New Zealand ODI will take place on Wednesday, January 18.