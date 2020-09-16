IPL 2020: 'I Am Not Used To These Kinds Of Conditions,' Says AB De Villiers On UAE Heat

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers will be hoping to make a tremendous impact in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway this Saturday. Apart from making his bat do the talking with his innovative cricketing shots, he would also be hoping to pull off some spectacular catches as well. However, the only thing that is currently bothering ''Mr. 360'' is the UAE heat as he is trying his level best to get used to the conditions in the Middle East.

'I am not really used to these kinds of conditions': AB de Villiers

"I am not really used to these kinds of conditions, to be honest. It' very hot, it reminds me of a Test match we played in July in Chennai once where Viru (Virender Sehwag) scored 300. It was one of the hottest weather conditions I have experience in my life," he said in an interview posted on RCB's Twitter handle. "The humidity is similar to that, even at 10 at night. When I arrived here I checked the weather conditions of a few months and it seems to be getting better. It is definitely going to play a part and you have to make sure you have the energy for the backend of the innings or last 5 overs of your bowling spell," the former South African skipper added. "I think obviously all are used to playing in front of crowds in the big stage, there is certainly an amount of adrenaline that pumped into you when it gets really loud, especially in Chinnaswany when the RCB crowd gets going, its difficult to stop the RCB team. So, well miss that there is no doubt about it. But I won't say I am not used to it, I have played a lot of cricket in empty stadiums. I grew up like that. It's only in my international career that I have played in front of a crowd," the Proteas batting great added.

RCB in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

RCB had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively, and has also finished as the wooden-spooners on numerous occasions as well. It remains to be seen whether a change in the venue can revive their fortunes as Bangalore's hunt for the elusive silverware continues.

The Bangalore franchise will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 21.

