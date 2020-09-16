IPL 2020: Dean Jones Reckons That Raina's Absence Might Make Things Difficult For CSK

Dean Jones reckons that Suresh Raina's absence might hurt the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway this Saturday. The veteran middle-order batsman became the centre of controversy after his sudden exit from the MS Dhoni-led side last month. Though the official reason for his departure was stated as 'personal reasons', conjecture soon began as to the real reason behind this move. Initial assumptions were that Raina had left due to growing fears regarding COVID-19, which had affected 13 CSK personnel.

Reports later surfaced that he had left to be with his family after his uncle's death. However, after CSK's owner, N. Srinivasan called the cricketer a 'Prima Donna' and said he would regret leaving, more rumours surfaced that the veteran batsman had a fall out with senior management over his hotel room.

'Raina’s absence is a major concern': Dean Jones

“Raina’s absence is a major concern this time and he is in the top five run-getters in IPL. He is a left-hander and plays spin very well and the weakness for CSK could be that majority of their players are a right-handed batsman", said Jones while interacting on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’. “They need some left-handers or they could get stuck, particularly if they are playing to leg-spinners and the ball is going away,” the 1987 World Cup winner added

CSK in IPL 2020

The former champions will be without the services of two of their prolific players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who have backed out from the tournament due to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the 'Yellow Army' will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time as they eye their fourth IPL crown.

Chennai will face the reigning champions as well as arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.



Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how will CSK be able to compensate for their number three spot in Raina's absence. The three-time winners will be expecting two of their veteran batsmen Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson to fill the prolific southpaw's shoes in IPL 2020.

