AB De Villiers Terms Mumbai As The 'best Team This Year' After A Record Fifth Title Win

AB de Villiers came forward and lauded Mumbai after they successfully retained their title against defiant Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. The title-holders who were making their sixth appearance in the tournament decider of the marquee event ticked all the boxes as they ended up registering a five-wicket win in what eventually turned out to be a one-sided contest. By the virtue of this win, Rohit Sharma & Co. won the title for a record fifth time.

'Without a doubt': AB de Villiers

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Abraham Benjamin de Villiers congratulated the five-time winners and then added that without a doubt, they were the best team this year.

Well done @mipaltan ! Without a doubt the best team this year. https://t.co/j9N2ns3Ozs — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 10, 2020

'Mr.360' himself had an outstanding season where he amassed 454 runs at an average of 45.40 and a strike rate of 158.74 that included five half-centuries for Bangalore. The Virat Kohli-led side had put up a good show as a result of which they made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 edition by finishing fourth in the league stages.

The former Proteas skipper scored a valiant half-century (56) in the Eliminator against southern rivals as well as former champions Hyderabad. He hardly received any support from the other end as Bangalore were restricted to 131/7 in their 20 overs.

In the end, it was just not enough as the Orange Army got past the finish line in the final over by six wickets as the three-time finalists were knocked out of the competition and their wait for the elusive silverware continues.

Mumbai successfully retain their title

Delhi were reduced to 22/3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first in their maiden final appearance. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then added 96 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Skipper Iyer remained unbeaten and played a crucial knock of a 50-ball 65 as Delhi finished their innings at 156/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Iyer's opposite number Rohit Sharma successfully anchored Mumbai's run chase as he toyed around with the Delhi bowlers by smashing them to all parts of the ground. The 'Hitman' played a spectacular knock of a 51-ball 68 at a strike rate of 133.33 including five boundaries and four maximums. Apart from anchoring the innings, the elegant opener was also involved in a couple of good partnerships with his opening partner Quinton de Kock & Suryakumar Yadav.

When Rohit was eventually dismissed in the 17th over it appeared that Delhi would somehow stage a comeback in the contest but it was not to be as Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya helped the reigning champions cross the finish line with 8 balls to spare.

