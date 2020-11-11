Delhi Coach Ricky Ponting Comes Up With A Motivational Message For Players Post Final Loss

Delhi coach Ricky Ponting came up with a heartwarming message for his players after they went down to the title-holders Mumbai in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. It seemed that Delhi had just peaked at the right time heading into the summit clash but Rohit Sharma & Co. were too strong for them in the decider. In the end, it turned out to be a one-sided contest as Mumbai defeated the first-time finalists by five wickets to retain their title and win it for a record fifth time.

'Preparing to go one step further': Ricky Ponting

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'Punter' first thanked everyone at Delhi and the Indian Premier League (IPL) for getting the tournament away under the circumstances. Reflecting on that final loss, the three-time World Cup winner went on to add that it was not to be this year but it was another step forward for them and a fantastic group to be around.

Furthermore, Ponting, who has led Australia to back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2003, and, 2007 editions went on to say that they will be back to the drawing board and prepare to go one step further next year.

Read Ponting's motivational tweet here:

Thanks to everyone at @DelhiCapitals and the @IPL for getting the tournament away under the circumstances. Wasn't to be this year but it was another step forward for us and a fantastic group to be around. Back to the drawing board and preparing to go one step further next year. pic.twitter.com/X7zcR9T1sE — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) November 11, 2020

READ: Big Bash League: Marcus Stoinis Extends His Stay With Melbourne Stars For Upcoming Season

Mumbai successfully retain their title

Delhi were reduced to 22/3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first in their maiden final appearance. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then added 96 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Skipper Iyer remained unbeaten and played a crucial knock of a 50-ball 65 as Delhi finished their innings at 156/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Iyer's opposite number Rohit Sharma successfully anchored Mumbai's run chase as he toyed around with the Delhi bowlers by smashing them to all parts of the ground. The 'Hitman' played a spectacular knock of a 51-ball 68 at a strike rate of 133.33 including five boundaries and four maximums. Apart from anchoring the innings, the elegant opener was also involved in a couple of good partnerships with his opening partner Quinton de Kock & Suryakumar Yadav.

When Rohit was eventually dismissed in the 17th over it appeared that Delhi would somehow stage a comeback in the contest but it was not to be as Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya helped the reigning champions cross the finish line with 8 balls to spare.

READ: Steve Waugh Names Big Dream11 IPL 2020 Star As Australia's Enemy No.1 For Ashes 2021

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.