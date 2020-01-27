AB De Villiers Thrilled To Watch Roger Federer Play At Australian Open For The First Time

South African cricket superstar AB de Villiers is currently lighting up the Big Bash League (BBL) with his swashbuckling hitting for the Brisbane Heat. After the BBL, De Villiers will make his appearance for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. It is also speculated that the batting legend may come out of international retirement and play for his country in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2020.

AB de Villiers enjoys Roger Federer match in Melbourne with wife

After making Brisbane Heat win their match against Melbourne Stars, AB de Villiers went to watch the Australian Open on Sunday along with his wife Danielle de Villiers. Roger Federer played Marton Fucsovics and won the match to proceed to the quarter-final on Tuesday. Federer will now play the quarter-final against USA's Tennys Sandgren. Federer has won six Australian Opens in his career till now. Here is De Villiers' post on social media.

BBL: AB de Villiers nearly kept Brisbane Heat in contention

The Brisbane Heat were one of the Big Bash League's most-exciting teams at the start of the 2019/20 season but the entire season did not pan out as well as Chris Lynn's men would have hoped. In 12 matches, Brisbane only won five matches and needed to win their encounter against the Melbourne Stars to stay alive. De Villiers showed up to the match in typical fashion and smashed 71 runs of just 37 balls. In this inning, De Villiers hit two fours and six sixes. De Villiers' contribution helped Heat post a total of 186 and the Melbourne Stars failed to chase it. However, Heat lost their final match against Melbourne Renegades on Monday and could not qualify for the playoffs.

