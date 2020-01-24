Roger Federer Wins THRILLING Australian Open Match Against John Millman, Fans Stunned

Roger Federer never fails to surprise you, does he? The Swiss legend was at it again in the third round of the ongoing Australian Open. He made his way to a 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8) win against local boy John Millman. Roger Federer was made to work for his win and had to fight back from 8-4 down in the breaker to upstage John Millman at the Rod Laver Arena. In doing so, Roger Federer also became the only tennis player to win 100 matches in two Grand Slam events (Wimbledon and Australian Open).

Also Read | Caroline Wozniacki retirement: Serena Williams, Roger Federer & others pay classy tribute

Roger Federer heaps praise on 'worthy' opponent John Millman

Also Read | Roger Federer wife Mirka Federer gives couple goals; captures interview on phone

Roger Federer leaves fans in awe after a stunning win against John Millman

The Swiss Maestro survives 👊@rogerfederer outlasts a spirited John Millman 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 4-6 7-6(8) to reach the fourth round at the #AusOpen for the 18th time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/wuMb4U1aBO — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020

Also Read | Coco Gauff stuns defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets

The thrilling five-set encounter which is being regarded as one of the greatest tennis matches ever was a delight to watch for tennis lovers. The fans made sure they expressed their emotions on popular social media site - Twitter. Check out some fan reactions below.

So, to sum up Day 5 of #AusOpen 2020



#3 Osaka lost

#8 Serena lost

#10 Keys lost



#6 Tsitsipas lost

#9 Bautista Agut lost



Wozniacki retires

Federer survives five-set marathon



Just your usual day of tennis 😅 — Nikhila (@kokudum) January 24, 2020

That was the best game if tennis I've seen period I think. Congrats to both of you. John Millman you are a champion. Roger Federer you are a legend. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

Now to sleep. 😴😴#AusOpen — Mez✊🏽🇦🇺😎🤯 (@mezi13) January 24, 2020

Anyone wondering why Federer keeps bothering with tennis with four kids and gazillions in the bank at age 38.



It's for a moment like tonight — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) January 24, 2020

Also Read | Rafael Nadal kisses ballgirl at Australian Open; Twitterati reacts in awe

Roger Federer wins his 100th ATP Australian Open match

ROGER'S DONE IT!!



It's 100 #AusOpen match wins for @rogerfederer as he survives a HUGE challenge to defeat John Millman 4-6 7-6 6-4 4-6 7-6! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/m3sJV9lLXP — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 24, 2020

Also Read | Serena out, Coco in as tennis sees past, future at Australian Open