Roger Federer Wins THRILLING Australian Open Match Against John Millman, Fans Stunned

Tennis News

Roger Federer played out a sensational win against local favourite John Millman to progress further in the Australian Open. See how fans were left stunned.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roger Federer

Roger Federer never fails to surprise you, does he? The Swiss legend was at it again in the third round of the ongoing Australian Open. He made his way to a 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8) win against local boy John Millman. Roger Federer was made to work for his win and had to fight back from 8-4 down in the breaker to upstage John Millman at the Rod Laver Arena. In doing so, Roger Federer also became the only tennis player to win 100 matches in two Grand Slam events (Wimbledon and Australian Open).

Caroline Wozniacki retirement: Serena Williams, Roger Federer & others pay classy tribute

Roger Federer heaps praise on 'worthy' opponent John Millman

Roger Federer wife Mirka Federer gives couple goals; captures interview on phone

Roger Federer leaves fans in awe after a stunning win against John Millman

Coco Gauff stuns defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets

The thrilling five-set encounter which is being regarded as one of the greatest tennis matches ever was a delight to watch for tennis lovers. The fans made sure they expressed their emotions on popular social media site - Twitter. Check out some fan reactions below.

Rafael Nadal kisses ballgirl at Australian Open; Twitterati reacts in awe

Roger Federer wins his 100th ATP Australian Open match 

Serena out, Coco in as tennis sees past, future at Australian Open

Published:
COMMENT
