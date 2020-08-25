Suresh Raina Turns Rapper In His Dubai Hotel Room, Croons 'Ab To Burj Khalifa'

Suresh Raina is leaving no stone unturned in bringing out the best in him ahead of the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The elegant cricketer had announced his shocking retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15 just moments after his current CSK skipper and bestie Mahendra Singh Dhoni had called it a day. Now, 'Chinna Thala' is making sure that he is not getting complacent and he means business after having reached the Gulf by not compromising on his fitness.

Meanwhile, Raina is also finding some time to entertain his fans on social media, and lately he has turned a rapper supposedly to relieve some stress ahead of the upcoming IPL.

'Ab to Burj Khalifa...': Suresh Raina

Taking to Instagram, the southpaw had posted a video of him turning a rapper. What really stood out here is that in the video that was posted by the energetic athlete, one canget a glimpse of the iconic skyscraper 'Burj Khalifa' in the opening segment. Take a look.

CSK in IPL 2020

The CSK players had attended a training camp at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium prior to their departure to the Gulf. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side is staying at Taj Dubai.

CSK who is also known as 'Dad's Army' will be hoping to give their best on the ground and win their fourth IPL trophy as a token of appreciation for two of their star-studded players- MS Dhoni and his bestie Suresh Raina who have recently bid adieu to international cricket.

'Super Champ'

Raina on August 24 took to his official Twitter handle to share the post with his 17 million followers, which he captioned, "True enjoyment comes from activity of the mind and exercise of the body; the two are ever united." The post has garnered more than 45,000 views and has over 4,300 likes. In the video, Raina can be seen lifting a dumbbell in his hotel room, since visiting public areas, such as gym, is barred in most countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Netizens have flooded the post with appreciative comments as one user wrote, "common champ hard work never fails." Another user commented, "We miss u in blue jersey sir" and ended it with crying face emojis.

