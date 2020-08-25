Suresh Raina Sweats It Out Indoors In Dubai's Luxurious Hotel Room Ahead Of IPL 2020

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is set to take the centre stage in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition and he, along with his teammates, have already reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to begin training. Raina, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the cash-rich tournament, shared a video of himself working out in his hotel room in Dubai. The 33-year-old batsman can be seen lifting some heavyweight in the video he shared on Twitter last afternoon.

True enjoyment comes from activity of the mind and exercise of the body; the two are ever united.#UAE #Dubai ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Vn0SwoeWXe — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 24, 2020

'Super Champ'

Raina on August 24 took to his official Twitter handle to share the post with his 17 million followers, which he captioned, "True enjoyment comes from activity of the mind and exercise of the body; the two are ever united." The post has garnered more than 45,000 views and has over 4,300 likes. In the video, Raina can be seen lifting a dumbbell in his hotel room, since visiting public areas, such as gym, is barred in most countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Netizens have flooded the post with appreciative comments as one user wrote, "common champ hard work never fails." Another user commented, "We miss u in blue jersey sir" and ended it with crying face emojis.

👌💛

Chinna Thala — RAINA'S ABHISHEK🇮🇳 (@Abhishek_Raina3) August 24, 2020

Keep Going Champ 💚 — VaishnaviRaina❤️ (@Vaishu_Raina3) August 24, 2020

Chinna thala.. is back 🔥🦁 — Suriya (@Suriya53552625) August 24, 2020

Raina was seen sweating it out indoors a few days ago, hours after landing in Dubai for IPL 2020. He was doing some lower body exercises especially legs to get into the groove as the tournament nears. Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on Independence Day, moments after his CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni did the same. The 2011 World Cup-winner last played for India against England in July 2018 and since then he was waiting to be called in to play for Men in Blue. Raina has played 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India, apart from the 18 Tests since 2005. The swashbuckling left-hander will be seen in action from September 19 onwards representing CSK, the team that has won three titles and will be fighting for its fourth this season.

