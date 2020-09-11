IPL 2020: ABD Gives A Trolley Ride To Chahal As The Leggie Pays Tribute To John Denver

Yuzvendra Chahal will be hoping to prove a point or two in the upcoming edition of the IPL that gets underway on September 19. The batsmen will find it difficult to get going due to the slow tracks of UAE and the spinners are expected to play a huge role in their respective team's fortunes and the same is expected from the Haryana wrist-spinner as well. However, before he gets ready to bamboozle the best in the business, he was seen having some fun with his Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate Abraham Benjamin de Villiers.

'Take me home'

Taking to Instagram, Yuzi had posted a video where AB de Villiers is giving him a trolley ride on the sets where RCB's ad shoots and other photoshoots take place. What really stood out here is that famous American singer-songwriter John Denver's cult-classic 'Country Roads' ('Take Me Home') is played as the background score.

RCB in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

RCB had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively, and has also finished as the wooden-spooners on numerous occasions as well. It remains to be seen whether a change in the venue can revive their fortunes as Bangalore's hunt for the elusive silverware continues.

Kohli & Co. will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 21.

