RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Says He & AB De Villiers Are 'feeling Calm' Ahead Of IPL 2020

The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has said that both he and 'Mr.360' AB de Villiers have never felt calm heading into the IPL 2020 that gets underway on September 19. RCB will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 21.

'Never felt this calm': Virat Kohli

"In the IPL, the biggest challenge is the travel bit, so I think it is more of a level playing field now, just three grounds and every team would be aware of the conditions, it will all boil down to skill level rather than having a home and away thing. Cricket would be competitive as there are just three grounds," Kohli said in a video posted on the official app of RCB. "We definitely feel as this is our season. Me and AB de Villiers have never felt this calm going into a season, AB has been enjoying his game, he is as fit as ever, I am feeling in a better space, so yeah, it's all about disconnecting with the things in the past, we are not going to think of what-ifs, we are just keen to do the right thing," he added.

RCB in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

RCB had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively, and has also finished as the wooden-spooners on numerous occasions as well. It remains to be seen whether a change in the venue can revive their fortunes as Bangalore's hunt for the elusive silverware continues.

(With ANI Inputs)

READ: IPL 2020: Umesh Yadav Wants To Win The Trophy This Year, Dedicate To RCB Fans