Abdul Razzaq Invites Controversy Again On Boasting About Success Against Sachin Tendulkar

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has been hogging the limelight in recent times. A few months ago, he called Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah a “baby bowler” and called Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad more talented than legendary batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Once again, Razzaq has made headlines after he revealed the reason behind his success against India's 'Master Blaster'.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is among the greatest batsmen to have played the sport, has given countless bowlers tough times with his brilliant batting. However, there have been a few bowlers who have managed to trouble him and get the better of him on several occasions which include Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Glenn McGrath, James Anderson, Shoaib Akhtar and Abdul Razzaq among others.

Razzaq, who dismissed Tendulkar on six occasions in ODIs, recently revealed the reason behind his success against the batting maestro. While speaking to Geo News, Razzaq said that naturally, when a bowler has swinging deliveries in his arsenal in international cricket, he is unplayable and is bound to have success. He added that otherwise, 'normal' bowlers have no swing, they can’t execute yorkers and can’t create any hype.

The Pakistan veteran stated that in the beginning, he used to bowl effective in-swing to Tendulkar and reverse swing the ball nicely as well. Razzaq opined that it can’t be called his weakness but can be called a nice ball. According to Razzaq, it’s possible that Tendulkar had something else going on in his mind, perhaps he was expecting out-swingers. The 41-year old reckoned that he used to be such an observer that he loved leading in situations and used to love batting or bowling in tough situations.

Abdul Razzaq calls Jasprit Bumrah 'a baby bowler'

In 2019, Razzaq had taken a jibe at India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah and called him a 'baby bowler.' Razzaq, who played 265 ODIs for Pakistan scored 5080 runs and scalped 269 wickets, stated that having played legendary bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akhtar and Shoaib Akhtar, he could easily attack and dominate Bumrah. Razzaq added that the players today lack depth and said that Virat Kohli is performing well for his team today but he can never be in the same category as India's greatest, Sachin Tendulkar. Although ironically, Razzaq had another bizarre comment in the past that Pakistani batsman Ahmed Shehzad is better than Sachin Tendulkar.

